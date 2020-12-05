MLB and all 30 teams sue insurance providers, citing billions in losses due to Covid-19

(CNN) Major League Baseball is suing its insurance providers, claiming insurers are refusing to cover the billions of dollars in losses the sport has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed in October.

All 30 MLB teams, the baseball commissioner's office, MLB's digital and streaming services, MLB Network and Tickets.com have collectively sued their insurance providers, citing massive property damage and "time element" losses that the clubs and their affiliates have experienced due to the pandemic, according to the lawsuit filed in Alameda County, California, and obtained by CNN.

The suit, filed on October 16, states claims that MLB purchased "top-shelf All Risks Policies" to protect baseball "against the risk of catastrophic economic losses" that it now faces due to the pandemic.

"Baseball paid millions of dollars in premiums year after year because it deliberately bought broad, more protective coverage" but the insurers "have very publicly refused to live up to their contractual obligation to pay what they promised," according to the lawsuit.

CNN has reached out to the insurance companies named in the suit for a response and has not yet heard back.

