Michigan woman charged with murder in 2003 deaths of newborn twins

(CNN) Investigators used new advances in genetic genealogy to charge a Michigan woman with murder in the 2003 deaths of her twin newborn sons, said Sheriff Thomas Dart of Cook County, Illinois, on Saturday.

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Briley was arrested Thursday in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Dart said.

The case began on June 6, 2003, when a Waste Management employee emptying trash bins in an alley in Stickney Township, Illinois, saw the bodies of the boys in the front lift bucket of her garbage truck.

An autopsy determined the children were born alive and died of asphyxiation, Dart said in a press release. The deaths were ruled homicides.

