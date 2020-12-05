Fantasy football is a billion-dollar pastime. Covid-19 is wreaking havoc with it

(CNN) This NFL season has been a chaotic mix of coronavirus precautions, postponed games and infected players, all unfolding under a looming concern for the health of players, staff and spectators.

It's also made for the wildest season yet of fantasy football, and this billion-dollar business and its legions of devotees have had to get creative to make it work.

It can feel like a frivolous pursuit at a time when the pandemic is claiming so many lives, but to enthusiasts fantasy football is a welcome distraction from the sobering realities of 2020.

For those who don't play, it works like this: You draft football players from across the NFL to play on your own virtual team. The better they play in real NFL games, the more points they score for your fantasy team in head-to-head matchups with other teams in your league.

Cincinnati Bengals players and coaches wear face masks while standing for the national anthem before a game November 22, 2020, against the Washington Football Team.

