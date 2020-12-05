A Minnesota elementary school teacher donates kidney to her school's custodian

(CNN) Third-grade teacher Erin Durga says chills ran through her body the moment she learned a school custodian needed a kidney donation. She had an unshakable feeling that she would be the match to save him.

Durga and school custodian Pat Mertens started working at Kimball Elementary School in Kimball, Minnesota, in the same year, 2011.

For the past nine years, their families have been well acquainted. Durga's children called Mertens "Papa" as they grew up in his wife's daycare.

It was known at the school that Mertens was on dialysis, given that the 64-year-old left school for treatment three days a week.

The school community organized a "Hats for Pat" fundraiser on January 31 to help pay for Mertens transportation to dialysis. But no one knew the severity of his health woes until his daughter, Kayla Matten, posted a plea for a kidney donor to social media that night.

