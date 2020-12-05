David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died at age 73

(CNN) Actor David Lander, known for his role as Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 73.

Lander died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after fighting multiple sclerosis for decades, his family said in a statement to CNN.

"David's family hopes his fans will remember him for all the laughter he brought into the world." the statement read.

On "Laverne & Shirley," Lander played Squiggy and Michael McKean played Lenny, the upstairs neighbors to Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney, played by Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams, respectively.

David Lander, right, and Michael McKean on "Laverne & Shirley."

The show, a "Happy Days" spinoff set in Milwaukee, ran from 1976 to 1983. Marshall died in December 2018 at age 75.

