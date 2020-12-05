(CNN) A young bobcat rescued from the El Dorado wildfires in California has been returned to the wild.

The San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, which treated the cat for severe burns, announced the news on Tuesday.

"A member of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CADFW) picked up the rehabilitated animal from the Ramona Wildlife Center and transported her back to a site outside of the burn area that has been predetermined by biologists to have rich food and water sources for the animal to continue to thrive," the statement said.

The 7- to 9-month-old bobcat arrived at the center October 13 from the fires in Yucaipa with severe burns, many of which were infected.

The bobcat responded well to her care and after one month, she doubled in size and after seven weeks she had made a full recovery and was ready to be released back into the wild, according to the humane society.

