Some Black and Latino Americans are still hesitant to take the vaccine. Here's what is fueling that distrust

(CNN) When a Covid-19 vaccine becomes widely available to Americans, Joe Cunningham says he won't be taking it.

"I don't know, I don't understand it," the 85-year-old said. "I'd like to know where it's coming from."

Cunningham, who lives in Hobson City, AL, is among the Black Americans who have little faith in doctors and Covid-19 vaccines recently developed by pharmaceutical companies.

Alabama is taking a beating from the coronavirus, with the state's 14-day positivity rate just over 29%. In Calhoun County, where Hobson City sits, the rate is 37%.

Still, older residents like Cunningham won't even take a Covid-1