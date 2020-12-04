Nearly 6 million people to be under stay-at-home order in San Francisco Bay Area

(CNN) Six San Francisco Bay Area governments issued a stay-at-home order Friday ahead of California's statewide mandate, restricting activities in a drastic effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 as hospitals cope with a surge of patients.

The order applies to the Northern California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and Santa Clara, the combined city and county of San Francisco, and the city of Berkeley. The order covers more than 5.8 million people.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a stay-at-home order that will go into effect for any of five regions 48 hours after hospital intensive care unit capacity drops below 15% in a region.

The Bay Area was projected to be the last region in the state to be subject to the governor's stay-at-home order, predicted to surpass the threshold by mid-to-late December. Friday's decision means the region will instead be the first.

The Bay Area orders will go into effect beginning Sunday and will remain in effect until January 4, 2021, Contra Costa Health Director Chris Farnitano said.

