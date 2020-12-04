(CNN) Authorities offered reward of up to $60,000 after a 1-year-old was shot and killed in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, according to police.

The boy, Carmelo Duncan, was in a car when he was shot multiple times, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that a man was driving the car, and there may have been another child passenger, according to city Police Chief Peter Newsham. Neither was injured in the shooting.

It appears that the car had been moving when the shooting took place, Newsham said.

Police officers who arrived at the scene about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday were told DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services had rushed the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts failed, the police department said in a statement.

