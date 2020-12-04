Washington state will be taking down its 'murder hornet' traps for the winter

(CNN) Don't expect to hear of Asian giant "murder hornets" or nests being captured in the coming months. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is taking down their Asian giant hornet traps for the winter.

Asian giant hornets either die off or hibernate in the winter, so the traps are being removed.

"This time of year the workers and the drones that may have emerged from a nest would be dying and the new queens would be overwintering," WSDA spokeswoman Karla Salp told CNN. "This means the queens find a nice little hole in the ground and snuggle in for the winter."

While WSDA may not be out actively looking for the world's largest hornet, they will dedicate this season to planning for next year.

WSDA is actively assessing the traps it uses, working to build upon its large citizen trapping program and getting ready for the spring season when the queens could potentially emerge from hibernation.

Read More