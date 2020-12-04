(CNN) Police in northern India have arrested a Muslim man for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu woman to Islam, under a controversial new law that has sparked widespread outrage and protests.

The 21-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh, only days after the state enacted the law targeting "love jihad" -- a term used by radical Hindu groups who accuse Muslim men of attempting to convert women of other faiths to Islam.

Uttar Pradesh enacted the anti-conversion law, which makes "forced" or "fraudulent" religious conversions a non-bailable offense with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, on Saturday.

According to the law, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of the woman is solely for that purpose. Those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to top district authorities.

The same day the law came into effect, a man named Tikaram Rathone filed a report to police, alleging the male student was trying to coerce his 20-year-old Hindu daughter, who is married, to convert to Islam and marry him.

