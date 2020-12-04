States impose curfews on bars and restaurants as Covid-19 cases soar

(Kaiser Health News) As states and cities around the country enact curfews on bars and restaurants to limit the spread of Covid-19, many different calls are being made on "last call."

In Massachusetts, eateries must stop serving at 9:30 p.m. New York, Ohio and an increasing number of states are setting 10 p.m. closing times for indoor dining, while in Oklahoma, bars and restaurants can keep the rounds going until the wee hour of 11 p.m. In Virginia, alcohol has to be off the tables at 10 p.m. but restaurants can stay open until midnight.

With coronavirus outbreaks being traced back to bars and restaurants, curfews are being embraced not just by governors but also by many restaurant and bar owners who see them as a more appetizing alternative to the total cessation of indoor dining.

"I do think things need to be a little bit tightened down," said David Lopez, general manager of Manny's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and incoming president of the city's restaurant association. Mayor Quinton Lucas ordered a 10 p.m. curfew that took effect Friday.

"When you close at 10 p.m, you're taking away a good portion of that time when people are standing with no mask on," Lopez said. "Each hour that goes by and you're standing in the same space, you make yourself more susceptible to contracting the virus."

