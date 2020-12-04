German woman leaves $7.5 million to her neighbors

Berlin (CNN) Residents of a community in central Germany have unexpectedly inherited property and a stock portfolio worth €6.2 million ($7.5 million), following the death of an elderly neighbor.

Renate Wedel had lived in the Weiperfelden district of Waldsolms in Hesse, central Germany, with her husband, Alfred Wedel, since 1975, according to a statement from the Waldsolms district, which is made up of 6 villages.

Alfred, who was "successful" and "active" on the stock exchange, died in 2014, and Renate, who had been receiving care in a nursing home in Frankfurt since 2016, died in December 2019 at the age of 81.

In April this year, the district said, it was informed that Renate had bequeathed it a bank balance, shares and valuables.

Renate's sister, who was her original heir, had already died, local media outlet Hessenschau reported.

Read More