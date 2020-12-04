(CNN) —

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means gingerbread houses, eggnog and, of course, Amazon’s 2020 Holiday Toy List. If you’re looking for presents for kids, Amazon has tons of options for any age. From the latest Lego sets and action figures to brand new Barbie and board games, there are plenty of toys to keep the kids happy and busy into the new year.

We’ve combed through the Amazon toy list and picked out our favorite toys for each age group, from babies and toddlers all the way up to teens. So check out our list below to give the kids some top notch gifts, Santa could use the help.

The first two years of a baby’s life is some of the most formative, so getting good toys that they can use to learn and develop skills is critical. Here are some of our favorite gifts for the little ones.

Water Spray Toys for Kids ($15.99; amazon.com)

ath time can also be playtime with these toys that sprinkle up water in the tub.

Playskool Explore ‘N Grow Busy Gears ($24.03, originally $28.99; amazon.com)

11 interchangeable gears light up, play music and spin to capture your little one’s attention. Plus, they can work on their fine motor skills as they pick up and place the gears.

Learning Resources Finn the Fine Motor Fish ($14.99; amazon.com)

Really build their fine motor skills with this fish toy with removable scales.

Fisher-Price Little People Sit ‘n Stand Skyway ($39.99; amazon.com)

They’ll spend hours watching cars zip around with this track that converts between two heights so they can play while sitting or standing.

This age group loves to use their imagination, so you’ll find a lot of role-playing toys and figures to let their minds run free.

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition ($59; amazon.com)

The Child, a.k.a. baby Yoda, has been all the rage since the premiere of “The Mandalorian”. Start them early and make sure they love Star Wars as much as you do with this animatronic figure.

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set ($34.86; amazon.com)

Build up their hand-eye coordination with this mini basketball set. Its height is adjustable between 2.5 and 4 feet, and comes with three small basketballs.

Little Tikes First Oven Realistic Pretend Play Appliance for Kids ($43.94, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve got a mini chef on your hands, this realistic play oven will be the perfect gift this holiday season. It comes with 11 accessories and realistic cooking sounds to make them feel like they’re really in the kitchen.

Paw Patrol, True Metal Adventure Bay Rescue Way Playset ($49.38; amazon.com)

This Paw Patrol-themed playset includes two vehicles that will jet down a swirling ramp. And with the capacity to launch six cars at once, you can get some extra cars as a stocking stuffer.

Playkidiz Art Double Sided Tabletop Art Easel for Kids ($17.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Fuel their artistic creativity with this double-sided easel. It includes dry erase markers and chalks in different colors so they can draw to their heart’s desire.

Kids around this age will probably be asking question after question as their curiosity blooms. Feed that sense of discovery with these popular toys.

LEGO City Ocean Exploration Submarine ($32, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

This 286-piece Lego set is perfect for any ocean-lover. They can build a toy submarine, coral reef setting and explore the deep sea.

Rainbow Surprise Rainbow High Violet Willow ($26.88; amazon.com)

It’s easy and fun to play dressup with this Rainbow Surprise High Violet Willow fashion doll. It comes with two complete mix and match outfits and accessories so she’ll always be ready for the runway.

Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids ($54.97; amazon.com)

This educational game uses an app to teach your child about geography, history, environmental science and more through an augmented reality experience.

Ankuka Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone ($19.99, originally $20.99; amazon.com)

If they love singing along to Disney movies, this karaoke microphone is the perfect gift to let their inner star shine.

Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit ($59.99; amazon.com)

The piano is one of the most common instruments children learn when they’re young, as it provides a fantastic base for any musical ventures in the future. This kit is oriented for kids 5 to 10, so they can start their musical journeys right away.

That urge to discover has probably expanded now, and kids are looking for more challenging and engaging things to do. These toys can help sharpen their focus and teach them new skills.

LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter ($89.95; amazon.com)

If they love Star Wars, this 761-piece set can let them soar into battle with R2-D2 at their side as Poe Dameron.

LEGO Technic App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car ($129.95; amazon.com)

For kids who are Lego-fanatics, the brand’s Technic series is an exciting step up from the standard sets. Once they build this they can actually drive it around with an app so they can live out their races in real life.

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition ($24.86, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

A fun board game to play with the whole family, this kid’s version of Monopoly features some of Disney’s most devious villains including Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Maleficent and more.

MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen with OLED Display ($59.99; amazon.com)

This pen 3D prints materials so your child can take their drawings into the third dimension.

Craft-tastic DIY Puffy Charm Bracelets Jewelry Making Kit ($16.99; amazon.com)

Stimulate their creativity with this DIY charm bracelet making kit. Mix and match charms so they can make bracelets for the whole family.

Teens are gaining more independence, so try introducing them to new subjects they might be interested in. Whether it’s music, science, writing or art, you never know what will stick and become their new favorite pastime.

Le Vent Refillable Leather Journal ($36.99; amazon.com)

Let them write their heart out with this refillable journal. It’s compact and its leather structure makes it durable enough for them to bring it wherever they want so they can write whenever inspiration hits.

LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander ($99.95; amazon.com)

With over 1,000 pieces, this Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander is no joke. It’s got immense detail and will provide a challenging exercise of problem solving and patience.

JBL Tune True Wireless in-Ear Headphones ($54.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Your teen will be rocking to their tunes for hours with these true wireless earbuds.

Exploding Kittens Card Game ($19.99; amazon.com)

A game full of kittens, explosions and overall ridiculousness, this card set will have the whole family gathered around the table for hours.

Art 101 142-Piece Wood Art Set ($28.44, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve got an artist on your hands, give them the tools to create whatever they want with this 142-piece art set. It comes with crayons, oil pastels, watercolors and more, all packed up neatly in a wooden case.

JBL GO2 - Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($29.95; amazon.com)

This speaker will go everywhere they go so they can jam to their tunes all the time. Plus, since it’s waterproof you won’t have to worry if they decide to take it to the pool or the beach.

Donner Acoustic Electric Ukulele Beginner Kit ($75.99; amazon.com)

With so much free time, encourage them to pick up a new skill like playing the ukelele with this beginner’s kit. It comes with a 23-inch ukelele, strap, four picks and a carrying case.