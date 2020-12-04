(CNN) —

The holidays are inching ever-closer, and if you need a little gift-idea inspiration in what’s decidedly been a generally uninspiring year, we rounded up a list of some of the best gifts our editors have ever gifted or received. Check out our list of personal favorites, from clothing to beauty products to tech and home items — across a range of price points — that could make for excellent gifts for everyone on your list, whether you’re celebrating with a small group this year or from afar. (Plus, check out our tips for making sure your holiday purchases arrive on time as well as plenty more gift guides here.)

Ugg Pompom Fleece-Lined Socks at Nordstrom ($49;50; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Pompom Fleece-Lined Socks PHOTO: Nordstrom

I know what you’re thinking: Why would anyone pay this much for socks? Well, when winter hits, my feet feel like they’re stuck to an iceberg and I can never, ever keep them warm. That was until I asked for these socks for Christmas last year and now I can spend another winter feeling like I’m standing on a toasty warm pillow of happiness thanks to their fleece lining and thick sole. — Katelyn Gendron, SEO analyst

__________________________________________________________________________

Rifle Paper Co. Personalized Flat Notes, Set of 20 ($65; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co. Personalized Flat Notes, Set of 20 PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co.

I love a personalized gift — and so does my mom! That’s why I got her a set of these flat notes, featuring a tiny illustrated portrait of herself in the whimsical style of Rifle Paper Co. The company will send you a proof of the image to make sure it looks right before it ships (hers came out adorable and scarily accurate). The whole thing was so cute, I’m considering getting the customized cat version for myself and my feline daughter. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

__________________________________________________________________________

USB Candle Lighter ($32; food52.com)

USB Candle Lighter PHOTO: Food52

This isn’t exactly a sentimental gift, but it’s one of the most-used gifts I’ve ever given. After using this USB candle lighter regularly myself, I gave one to my mom last year. It’s prettier than those BIC Lighters if you want to display it next to a candle, plus the flameless technology means it is butane-free and can be reused time and time again. This would be the perfect gift alongside a nice candle. It’s such a great product that just writing this genuinely made me want to purchase a few more in new colors! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

__________________________________________________________________________

ElegantSwan Morse Code Mother and Daughter Necklace ($55.99; etsy.com)

ElegantSwan Morse Code Mother and Daughter Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

I love gifting my mom jewelry that feels just as special as she is. And one year, I got these necklaces for the both of us, with a silver one that read “Mother” and one in gold for me that read “Daughter.” I loved the fact that it wasn’t too obvious, and hid a message that only we knew. Now whenever one of us wears the necklace, we take a selfie to let the other know we’re thinking about them. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Michael Kors Women’s Sady Carryall Shoulder Bag ($189.99; amazon.com)

Michael Kors Women's Sady Carryall Shoulder Bag PHOTO: Amazon

My brother gifted this bag to me for Christmas a few years ago, and I still wear it to this day! This bag is durable, with a strap designed for the heaviest of situations (think laptops and heavy books when I was in grad school). The width is perfect for that person who loves to have a big bag on the go. — Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

__________________________________________________________________________

“Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life, a Memoir” ($18; amazon.com) and “Encyclopedia of Me: My Life from A-Z” ($14.99; amazon.com)

"Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life, a Memoir" PHOTO: Amazon

This two-part gift is my favorite thing to give my creative friends. Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s memoir is an absolute delight and the companion diary lets you start your own life catalogue. It’s especially helpful for friends suffering from writer’s block. I’ve been filling out my own encyclopedia for years now so that one day, if I have kids, I can pass it down and share my stories. — Delaney Strunk, programming editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin ($45; sephora.com)

Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin PHOTO: Sephora

To me, Fresh Sugar lip balm is the holy grail of all tinted lip balms. If you’re thinking, “Who in the world would spend $24 on a lip balm?” you probably haven’t been graced by its buttery-smooth wonders. While some may find it tough to justify this product’s premium price tag, that’s exactly why this set of six of the brand’s best-selling lip balms (four of which are tinted) in an adorable tin makes for an excellent gift, especially as winter weather sets in and leaves many of us with perpetually chapped lips. When I was gifted a pack of these minis earlier this year, I immediately took the plunge after I’d finished them off and bought a full-sized version of my favorite shade. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

__________________________________________________________________________

L.L Bean 8-Inch Bean Boot ($139; nordstrom.com or llbean.com)

L.L Bean 8-Inch Bean Boot PHOTO: Nordstrom

As the girly-girl who loves everything pearls, pink and Pulitzer, this pair of classic Maine Bean boots is surprisingly one of the best gifts I have ever received. Though I hardly am one to go on hourlong hikes (or do anything outdoorsy, for that matter), I paired these boots with L.L Bean’s camp socks, a pair of leggings and a monogrammed pullover while walking along campus to my classes. The shoe staple is also great to pair with this L.L Bean scotch plaid flannel, another favorite of mine. They are waterproof, comfortable and durable — the most practical gift to add to your shopping list. — Victoria Giardina, editorial intern

__________________________________________________________________________

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($98.84; amazon.com) and Vitruvi “Quiet” Rejuvenating Essential Oil Blend ($28; amazon.com)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

One of my best friends got me this beautiful diffuser a few years ago, and I honestly use it almost every single day. I think it is one of the prettiest diffusers out there, so it looks really pretty on my nightstand, and I find the Vitruvi “Quiet” scent to be incredibly calming after a long, stressful day. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

__________________________________________________________________________

Bloomscape Monstera ($150; bloomscape.com)

Bloomscape Monstera PHOTO: Bloomscape

My girlfriend, like many others across the country, became obsessed with plants over the quarantine. She always had a cactus or two, but swore she couldn’t keep anything alive. Then one day, we went to the farmer’s market and she picked up a pothos and the rest is history. We now have more than 10 plants. One of those is this monstera from Bloomscape, which is a great site for any plant owner because it has tons of tips and tricks for taking care of plants. —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

__________________________________________________________________________

Gugug Skin Scrubber ($19.99; amazon.com)

Gugug Skin Scrubber PHOTO: Amazon

One of my favorite gifts I have received is this skin scrubber. It’s been a great beauty tool for at-home extractions, and I love how it leaves my skin feeling renewed and refreshed. I also use it on the gentle setting as a scalp scrubber which helps to remove any product buildup on your scalp and it gives a delicious head massage! — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker (starting at $36.99; amazon.com)

Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

About three years ago, I was living in a tiny apartment with two roommates when they got me this French press for Christmas. It was probably the best gift I ever got because that year alone I had probably shattered upwards of five glass French presses in the process of washing them out. I was basically throwing money in the trash every time I broke one, so my roommates thankfully put an end to all the nonsense and got me this sturdy, stainless steel model. I can verify that I’ve dropped it many times during the last three years, but it’s still going strong and serving up hot and delicious coffee every morning. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

__________________________________________________________________________

Theragun Prime ($299; theragun.com)

Theragun Mini

My husband is a big golfer but he has a really bad back, and this Theragun massage gun has been a game-changer for him. It has become a daily ritual for him, to the point where he insists on traveling with it any time he’ll be away from home. If I could do it over I’d probably get him the Theragun mini now that they’ve released a smaller version of the massage gun, but I think it is one of the best, most practical gifts I’ve ever given him. (Plus, as an added bonus, I may or may not use it most days too.) — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

__________________________________________________________________________

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit ($42.99; amazon.com)

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit PHOTO: Amazon

I love having a fresh gel manicure but it’s hard on the wallet when you go every week or even every two weeks. Having this at-home kit has solved that problem, and it’s also helped me to master how to successfully paint my own nails, especially because I’m not ambidextrous! —Katelyn Gendron, SEO analyst

__________________________________________________________________________

Everlane Uniform Slim Fit Japanese Oxford ($62; everlane.com)

Everlane Uniform Slim Fit Japanese Oxford PHOTO: Everlane

Before working from home was the norm, this button-up from Everlane was my favorite work shirt. The material is soft but sturdy, plus it’s backed by Everlane Uniform’s 365-day guarantee. I have it in white so I can mix and match with different jeans and sweaters, but the shirt also comes in several other colors such as light blue and leek. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

__________________________________________________________________________

Dollhouse Heart Locket, Gold ($168; catbirdnyc.com)

Dollhouse Heart Locket, Gold PHOTO: Catbird NYC

Catbird’s my absolute favorite place to buy jewelry. It always seems to have just the right tiny gift, that’s oh so special, for the person I’m buying for. One year I collaborated with my brother to get my mom this heart locket necklace, engraved with her first initial, which hid an itty-bitty picture of my brother and me inside. It took time to coordinate, but was so worth it to see her face when she opened the box. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

__________________________________________________________________________

MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote ($235; nordstrom.com)

MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote PHOTO: Nordstrom

All other bags are canceled at this point! I use this tote bag for literally everything — when I’m grocery shopping/running day-to-day errands, when I’m traveling for the weekend and don’t want to pack an entire suitcase, or using it as the ultimate work bag (when going to the office was a thing, of course). It’s extremely high-quality, waterproof and will last me a lifetime! —Stephanie Griffin, social media editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask ($65; sephora.com, amazon.com)

Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask PHOTO: Sephora

THIS. MASK. IS. SO. GOOD. My beauty editor sister gave me this product years back, and it is genuinely the single best skin care product I have ever tried. At $65, it’s not something I’d ever buy for myself (which makes it a great gift!), but it is something I look forward to using. This mask promises to “banish dullness and refine the look of pores” — and it actually delivers on that promise. If my skin is ever looking dull or tired, I know that I can achieve glowy results after just one application of this mask. It’s that good. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

__________________________________________________________________________

Mejuri Dome Hoops ($60; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Dome Hoops PHOTO: Mejuri

One of my favorite gifts I’ve ever received is hands down these earrings from Mejuri. They’re so minimal that they pair well with any outfit, but still chunky enough to make a subtle statement. These are the ultimate everyday earrings. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (starting at $327; amazon.com)

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker PHOTO: Amazon

I gifted this speaker to my fiance, a professional bassist, a few years ago — and bonus, since we live together, it was also sort of a gift for me too. This high-quality speaker is perfect for any music lover, and when it’s not in use, it functions as the cutest piece of decor that’ll fit into any room’s vibe. If you’re on a tighter budget, this Marshall key hanger shaper like a guitar amp ($33.99; amazon.com) is also an excellent choice for the rock-and-roller in your life.

— Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Beurer Luxury Foot Spa ($38.24; amazon.com)

Beurer Luxury Foot Spa PHOTO: Amazon

Another favorite gift of mine was the Beurer Luxury Foot Spa. This product came in handy when all the nail salons were closed. I’m an advocate for self-care (and at-home spa days), so this product was a fun addition to my weekend pampering sessions. With the turn of the dial, you can set the massage vibrations, plus it’s splash-proof and easy to clean. — Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

__________________________________________________________________________

Apple Watch Series 3 (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 PHOTO: Amazon

Last year, my girlfriend’s Fitbit band broke and she couldn’t find a replacement that she liked. She used to wear the fitness tracker every single day, but ended up just stashing it in a drawer to gather dust. So for Christmas that year, I knew she would love some kind of smart watch, so I bought her an Apple Watch Series 4. She wears that thing every day now, always making sure to tell me when she closes her rings. Although the Series 4 was discontinued, Apple just released the Series 6, or if you’re looking for a budget pick the Series 3 and the SE are both great Apple Watches. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

__________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boot ($150; dsw.com, amazon.com)

Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boot PHOTO: DSW

For me, it’s gotta be the pair of eight-eye Doc Martens steel-toe boots my grandmother got me for Christmas one year. Yes, she picked them off my list so it wasn’t a surprise (Grandma Ceil was cool, but not “I bet he’ll love a pair of Docs” cool), but those bad boys lasted 15+ years before I finally had to retire them — and I mean heavy wear every fall and winter. And they never actually fell apart. Structurally they were still intact, but the leather eventually just wore out in the toe and they looked jank. Great boots, great gift. The steel-toed versions are out of stock at the moment, but the 1460 combats are a tried-and-true classic. — Mike Bruno, editorial director

__________________________________________________________________________

Sonos One ($199; sonos.com)

My dad has had the same alarm clock radio since the ‘80s, so for a recent birthday, I gifted him with a Sonos One smart speaker to bring him into the 21st century. Not only does it allow him to stream his favorite oldies, but it also comes with Alexa or Google Assistant built-in, so he can get his morning weather reports and news briefs with ease. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Wellness Gift Box of 3 Polish Colors ($56; dearsundays.com)

Wellness Gift Box of 3 Polish Colors PHOTO: Dear Sundays

A few years ago one of my best friends started talking about wanting to paint his nails more. I obviously took this as an opportunity to share some of my absolute favorite polishes, many of which are from Sundays. Non-toxic and available in a ton of truly gorgeous colors, I got him a few of my favorites in this gift box, which you can totally personalize with some favorites. I (and he) loved this rose gold color, and this moody indigo. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25-Quart ($399.95; amazon.com or $400; lecreuset.com)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25-Quart PHOTO: Amazon

I was gifted the infamous Le Creuset Dutch oven from my godmother, who must have seen my Amazon wish list — because it has been on there for years. It’s great to make stews, soups and pastas, and I love that it prevents me from overcooking with its even heat distribution. The 7.25-quart is a perfect size for a small kitchen and makes for a perfect gift for enthusiastic foodies. —Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Pavilia Premium Women’s Fleece Robe (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Pavilia Premium Women's Fleece Robe PHOTO: Amazon

One of the best gifts I ever gave was this robe. I gifted it to a friend, she loves the longer length and extreme softness. —Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

__________________________________________________________________________

Lively Root ZZ plant ($34; amazon.com)

Lively Root ZZ plant PHOTO: Amazon

A ZZ plant — or another low-maintenance plant, like a spider plant — is the perfect option to gift or receive, because who doesn’t love adding a little green decor to their home that doesn’t require a ton of work to keep it alive? Even outside of the holidays, it’s the perfect add-on for a birthday, housewarming, or any other celebratory gift you can think of. —Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

__________________________________________________________________________

SToNZ 14K Gold Plated Paperclip Chain Necklace ($40; etsy.com)

SToNZ 14K Gold Plated Paperclip Chain Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

You’ve probably seen this trendy paperclip-style jewelry all over the place, but this was one of the best gifts I ever received because (full disclosure!), my mom made it for me! She sells handmade jewelry on Etsy, and she made this necklace for me specifically after I asked her to design something I could wear every day. It’s interesting enough that I get plenty of compliments on it, but classic enough for everyday wear. It is one of my absolute favorite gifts I’ve ever received, and not just because I love the person who made it. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social

__________________________________________________________________________

“The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook 2001-2021” ($26.40; amazon.com)

"The Complete America's Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook 2001-2021" PHOTO: Amazon

I LOVE to cook, and bake, and eat, and learn about cooking and this cookbook has all of that. It’s part recipe gospel, part how-to bible. I never knew that there was truly a best way to make mashed potatoes, which takes almost all of the starch and bitterness out of the potatoes and eliminates the need for so much butter, but I learned that from this book. That’s just one of the many lessons I’ve learned from this book, which can also be credited with countless delicious meals, especially during quarantine. I’ve yet to try a recipe from this cookbook that I haven’t loved! —Katelyn Gendron, SEO analyst