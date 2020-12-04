(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on an air fryer from Tempur-Pedic mattresses, discounted beauty products at Sephora and savings on Adidas clothing and shoes. All that and more, below.

Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE. The entire site, including favorites for men and women like Stan Smith, Ultraboost, Superstar and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Sephora

The mega beauty retailer has kicked off Sephorathon, a month-long savings extravaganza for Beauty Insiders that will make holiday shopping for beauty lovers on your list that much easier. Now through December 9, when you enter 2020SAVE at checkout, Rouge members can take $25 off $75, VIBs can take $20 off $75 and Insiders can take $15 off $75. Click here to shop a few of our top picks from the blowout.

Dyson

Dyson is hosting its first ever Loyalist Sale, which allows those who already own Dyson products to save 20% on new items through December. Use the discount to upgrade your machine, or snag a new vacuum, air purifier, fan, heater and more. Or, pick up one of Dyson’s top-rated hair tools — which never go on sale — for less. Just make sure your previous purchase is registered with Dyson to gain access to the sale.

Apple AirPods

While these deals isn’t quite as good as prices we saw during Black Friday, you can still save on a few different Apple AirPods models when you buy now. AirPods Pro are available at Woot! for $189.99, and they’re guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. Opt for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down to $149.99 at Amazon, or AirPods with Charging Case (the wired version) for just $128.98.

Tempur-Pedic

You can still snag a new Tempur-pedic mattress at Cyber Week prices, now through December 7. Shop the Smart Sleep Event for up to $500 off premium adjustable mattress sets. Plus, take 30% off the popular Tempur-Cloud, 40% off mattress toppers and snag select pillows with a BOGO deal. It’s basically everything to get a great night’s sleep at a dreamworthy price.

More deals to shop

