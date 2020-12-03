(CNN) If all goes to plan, a Moroccan-born, trilingual former pharmaceutical executive may be one of the few senior figures to escape the Trump administration with his reputation enhanced.

True, Slaoui's initial prediction in May that a few hundred million doses could be available by the end of the year was too optimistic. And Senate Democrats complained that the former GlaxoSmithKline executive's consulting contract allowed him not to disclose potential industry conflicts of interest.

Slaoui said recently that the immigrant pipeline brought "talent, innovation, diversity, energy and renewal to all societies, and has been a key element underpinning the successes that the United States has enjoyed over the past decades."

'We have not seen fraud ... '

When even William Barr says it's over, it really is over.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr told The Associated Press in an interview.

His comments will make Republican leaders -- who still refuse to call Joe Biden President-elect for fear of enraging Trump's supporters -- appear even more disingenuous.

Even though Barr has intervened in several sensitive legal situations to help Trump -- i.e. reshaping the narrative of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report -- the President is certain to feel betrayed since he has made clear that anyone who works in his administration has a higher loyalty to him than to the law, facts or reality.

Perhaps trying to soften the blow, Barr did offer Trump and supporters a gift on the way out of the door, announcing that John Durham, a prosecutor who has spent months investigating the origins of the Russia investigation -- without turning up much evidence of serious wrongdoing by Obama-era officials -- would now serve as a special counsel.

This is not just a change of job title. It means that the investigations into the investigators will drag on into the Biden administration and become a landmine for whoever the President-elect chooses as his attorney general. Any suspicion of trying to influence the Durham probe will cause shrieks of outrage from Republicans who stood by while Trump trampled all over the Justice Department's independence.

And the mere existence of the Durham investigation will fuel months of conspiratorial TV for conservative pundits and will seed Trump's fantasy that he is the victim of an establishment plot.