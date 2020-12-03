Arkansas police officer is first in the state to die in the line of duty from Covid-19, department says

(CNN) A North Little Rock, Arkansas, police sergeant who had Covid-19 is the first officer in the state to die in the line of duty from the disease, according to the police department.

"It is with saddened hearts that the NLRPD announces the passing of Sgt. J.L. 'Buck' Dancy, 62. Sgt. Dancy is the first Police Officer to die in the Line of Duty in the State of Arkansas after contracting and battling Covid-19 for the past several weeks," the department said in a tweet.

Dancy contracted Covid-19 while working as the supervisor of the Major Crimes Unit, Joe Green, a public information officer for the department, told CNN.

More than 150 law enforcement officers have died nationwide from Covid-19 after contracting the disease in the line of duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Dancy had worked with the department since 1985.

