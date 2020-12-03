Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam unite for Georgia Senate runoffs fundraiser

(CNN) Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam are teaming up to host a virtual fundraiser ahead of January's Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Miranda , creator of the musical "Hamilton," and the Seattle rock legends will come together to host the event on Wednesday, December 16, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

It will be the first time the artists have united and their intention is to have "an intimate conversation on inspiration, art and activism," a news release says.

"I've long admired Pearl Jam's music and commitment to advocacy -- and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager," said Miranda.

"I haven't met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans, while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election."