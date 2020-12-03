Massachusetts state trooper who served on former governor's protection detail was subject to racial and age-based discrimination, state commission rules

(CNN) A Black former Massachusetts state trooper who served on Gov. Deval Patrick's protection detail from 2007 to 2013 was the victim of racial and age-related discrimination when he was removed from that unit, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination has ruled.

The ruling details the complaint brought forward by Sgt. Cleveland Coats, 63, against the Massachusetts State Police. Coats began serving on Patrick's protection detail when Patrick was a candidate in 2006. During his tenure on the detail, Coats was one of four Black officers on the 10-member team, and the only non-White sergeant of the detail's four.

Coats was named the detail's second-in-command in 2009, according to the ruling, but given no responsibilities or power to go with that title.

Coats also alleged, per the ruling, that the unit's commander routinely referred to him as "Grady," a pejorative nickname referencing the "old, disheveled, and bumbling African-American character from a '70's sitcom, 'Sanford and Son.'"

