Los Angeles may run out of hospital beds by Christmas as mayor urges residents to 'cancel everything'

(CNN) The mayor of Los Angeles said the city will run out of hospital beds by Christmas if the coronavirus spreads at its current rate as he urged residents to "cancel everything" to help stop the spread of the virus.

Residents should stay home as much as possible as the city faces stark choices between "health and sickness, care and apathy, life and death," said Mayor Eric Garcetti during a Wednesday news conference.

"It's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything. If it isn't essential, don't do it," Garcetti said. "Don't meet up with others outside your household, don't host that gathering, don't attend a gathering."

The number of daily coronavirus infections in Los Angeles has tripled since early November. Hospitalizations have more than tripled and are at a new peak, Garcetti said.

"The public health condition of our city is as dire as it was in March in the earliest days of this pandemic," he said.