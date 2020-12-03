Austin mayor apologizes after he told residents to stay at home while vacationing in Mexico

(CNN) Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas, said in a video posted on YouTube Wednesday that he regrets traveling to Mexico in early November as he was urging people to be cautious about the spread of Covid-19.

"The first week of November, my daughter got married here in Austin, and like many other brides, she had to cancel her original plans in order to follow the rules, and instead she had a small mostly family, very private wedding," he said. "Afterward, a small, mostly family group traveled to Mexico."

"I want you to know that I regret that travel. I wouldn't travel now. I didn't over Thanksgiving, and I won't over Christmas, and no one should. Everyone should be avoiding non-essential travel now because we are in the orange area," he said.

Orange is Stage 4 on the Austin Public Health (APH) color-coded chart , according to the city's website. The risk-based guidelines set out five stages of risk, from the lowest threat, Stage 1, through the most serious, Stage 5.

The chart is published to help residents of Austin-Travis County understand the stages of risk and provide recommendations on what people should do to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the website.