Argentina rugby captain Pablo Matera, two other players reinstated following 'discriminatory and xenophobic' social media posts

(CNN) Two days after being disciplined, Pablo Matera has been reinstated as Argentina's rugby captain and, along with teammates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, had his suspension from the squad lifted following an investigation into "discriminatory and xenophobic" social media posts dating from between 2011 and 2013.

The trio were suspended on Tuesday for the derogatory posts that included remarks directed at Bolivian and Paraguayan domestic staff, women, Black people and insults about religion.

However, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) announced on Thursday that the players' apologies and good behavior in the intervening years meant these punishments were now "unnecessary."

"During the statement, the three players expressed their deep regret, reiterated the apology, ratified that it is not what they think and that it was a reckless act typical of immaturity," the UAR said in a statement. "However, they take full charge and responsibility.

"The Disciplinary Committee has considered and valued the attitude of the three players during this process, and understands that they have not repeated similar actions during these more than eight years, and that they have shown during this time to be people of firm and upright values and worthy of being part of our team.

