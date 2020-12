Black, Hispanic and Native American workers and their families face greater coronavirus exposure risks, report finds

(CNN) To keep the nation running during the coronavirus pandemic, a certain segment of the population has continued to go to work despite the health risks -- both to perform essential functions and to staff businesses that allow the rest of society to retain a sense of normalcy.

That segment of the population is at greater risk of being exposed to Covid-19. And, in another example of the racial disparities highlighted by the Covid-19 crisis , it consists disproportionately of people of color.

It's among the findings in a new report published Wednesday by the Urban Institute , an economic and social policy research think tank.

Black, Hispanic and Native American workers are more likely than their White counterparts to have jobs that require them to work outside their homes and in proximity of others, putting them at greater risk of contracting and transmitting the virus, according to the report.

Researchers found that 53% of Hispanic/Latinx workers and 51% of Black and Native American workers were in either essential or non-essential jobs that required them to work in person and close to others, based on data from 2018 representing 152.7 million workers. In comparison, 41% of White workers had similar jobs.

