If you missed out on any beauty deals during the chaos of shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, never fear: Sephora has your back with Sephorathon, which kicks off December 3 and runs for a whole month. (Unlike running an actual marathon, however, this event won’t leave you sweaty and dirty — quite the opposite.)

Here’s how it works: Make sure you sign up for Sephora’s Beauty Insider program, which is free (or log into your account if you’re already enrolled). Then you can start saving. Different levels of members get different levels of savings.

From December 3 through December 9 , when you enter 2020SAVE at checkout, Rouge members can take $25 off $75; VIBs can take $20 off $75; and Insiders can take $15 off $75.

From December 10 through December 16 , it’s all about points, which lead to rewards down the line. Using the code BIGPOINTS, Rouge gets 4X per $1; VIB gets 3X per $1; and Insiders receive 2X per $1.

On December 19 , members can play an online scratch card game for a chance to win an eGiftcard of either $10 or $100. (It’s also available in-store, but minimizing nonessential trips is still a good idea right now.)

From December 20 through January 1, the final stretch of this marathon month, members get a straight-up 20% off online with the code MAJORSALE at checkout.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite products likely to be on sale during the Sephorathon to shop below.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser in Blush ($119, sephora.com)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser in Blush PHOTO: Sephora

You don’t have to put this diffuser in the corner. Both extremely practical and extremely pretty, this extremely giftable handcrafted stone and ceramic diffuser can fill up to 550 square feet with scent.

__________________________________________________________________________

Playa Healing Hair Masque ($38, sephora.com)

Playa Healing Hair Masque PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re lucky enough to see this hair mask in stock, grab it. It’s great for helping hair ravaged by winter’s cold winds and dry air to restore itself, taking it from brittle and broken to smooth and shiny.

__________________________________________________________________________

Sephora Favorites Holiday Fragrance Set ($68, sephora.com)

Sephora Favorites Holiday Fragrance Set PHOTO: Sephora

For the multi-faceted person in your life, this set of 13 travel-sized fragrance samples presents a whole range of notes and scents. From Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium to Tocca’s Florence and Burberry Her, there’s a mood for every moment in here.

__________________________________________________________________________

Touché Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen (originally $38, sephora.com)

Touché Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen PHOTO: Sephora

YSL’s handy little highlighter/concealer duo is perfect for when you need a little pick-me-up ahead of your next Zoom meeting but don’t want to put on a face full of makeup for it. With a click that dispenses just the right amount of product and a brush that seems to magically melt the product into your pores (in a good way), this little staple is one that can live right in that desktop pencil jar.

__________________________________________________________________________

Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant (originally $60, sephora.com)

Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant PHOTO: Sephora

Slather a layer of this genius exfoliant and hydrating, intense mask on a couple of times a week to help your skin recover from biting winter gales — it only takes a couple of minutes and does wonders for all that dead skin (just don’t use a full pump or you’ll go through your supply pretty quickly!).

__________________________________________________________________________

NuFace Trinity Break The Ice Collection (originally $299, sephora.com)

NuFace Trinity Break The Ice Collection PHOTO: Sephora

Sales are a perfect time to get some extra bang for your buck, especially on higher-priced items, and NuFace’s Break the Ice Collection is a great gift for you or those in your life currently missing their favorite facials. It uses microcurrent technology to combat puffiness, fine lines, and loss of elasticity — the next best thing to a spa day at home.

__________________________________________________________________________

Mario Badescu The Icons: Drying Lotion and Rose Facial Spray Duo (originally $19, sephora.com)

Mario Badescu The Icons: Drying Lotion and Rose Facial Spray Duo PHOTO: Sephora

This gift set, worth $32 and filled with two of Mario Badescu’s legendary products, will be another 20% off during Sephora’s Sale on Sale event at the end of the month. The drying lotion is a true hero for zits that pop up unbidden, and the rose facial spray is great for soothing skin shocked from winter weather.

__________________________________________________________________________

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum (originally $42, sephora.com)

Glow Recipe Plum Plump™ Hyaluronic Acid Serum PHOTO: Sephora

Hyaluronic acid gets your skin hydrated — and glowing — in dry, cold temps, and Glow’s vegan serum combines that power ingredient with plum and vegan collagen for plump, juicy-looking skin.

__________________________________________________________________________

Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara (originally $23, sephora.com)

Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara PHOTO: Sephora

Popping up in the “Sale on Sale” 20% off section of the last part of the Sephorathon, Stila’s Huge mascara lives up to its name, with enough length and volume to keep your lashes poppin’.

