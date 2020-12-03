(CNN) —

If you’re like us, you don’t immediately run over to Amazon when you need to update your wardrobe or find a new pair of shoes. But now we’re telling you that you totally should. With Amazon Fashion, you can grab deals on top brands and styles you desire along with everything else in your Amazon cart.

As you peruse through the site for the best 5-star products, electronic gifts or gifts under $15, head over to the fashion section to find a variety of styles on sale. From winter coats (hint hint: The trendsetting Amazon teddy coat) to fuzzy slippers, keep reading to see our top fashion picks on sale now at Amazon.

PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Zip Up Faux Shearling Coat (starting at $27.99, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

We’ve been hyping this Amazon teddy coat since it took over our Instagram feeds last year. Available in two different styles, a combined 19 colors and six different sizes, this coat is affordable, warm and worth a spot in your cart ASAP.

Dreubeau Faux Leather Tote Bag (starting at $13.29, originally $30.99; amazon.com)

You read that price right - this faux leather tote bag is on sale for less than $15. It’s available in nearly every color imaginable, so you’re sure to find one that will suit your needs.

LongBay Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers ($16.95, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

Amazon has a great selection of cozy house slippers, and these are one of our favorites. The fuzzy faux fur screams warmth, while the memory foam provides unmatched comfort.

Sperry Top-Sider Women’s Saltwater Rain Boot (starting at $54.77, originally $130; amazon.com)

Sperry’s Duck boots are a winter essential whether you’re walking through the snow or on some kind of outdoor adventure. They’re warm, waterproof and durable with a design that you won’t want to stop wearing.

Hanes Sport Men’s Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover ($14.99, originally $30; amazon.com)

Want half off on a performance quarter-zip pullover? Now’s your chance. This lightweight one by Hanes uses cool DRI technology to dry fabric faster to keep you cool even while working out or on the move.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Winter Coat (starting at $149.99, originally $246.99; amazon.com)

If you’re not familiar, here’s your introduction to the notorious Amazon coat. This down jacket became popular for its unique design and ability to keep you toasty at an affordable price tag. Recently, the coat’s maker, Orolay, partnered with Olay to create a limited edition red coat inspired by Olay’s iconic moisturizer. If you want it, you can get it here as a free gift with purchase on orders of $150.

Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Jacket (starting at $29.98, originally $90; amazon.com)

Oftentimes, we don’t think about purchasing a rain jacket until it’s too late. Grab this high performance jacket from Columbia that’s waterproof, lightweight and easily packable.

Rocorose Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater Dress (starting at $30.99, originally $60; amazon.com)

We can’t pass up the deal on this turtleneck sweater dress. Available in 22 colors, it features a flattering slim design and cozy turtleneck that will be a wardrobe staple this winter.

Reebok Women’s Classic Harman Ripple Double Sneaker (starting at $29.85, originally $65; amazon.com)

Reebok sneakers are a classic shoe that’ll never go out of style. You won’t regret jumping on this deal for a pair of shoes that you can wear all day.

Anne Klein Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch (starting at $29.99, originally $75; amazon.com)

Score this elegant watch at a major discount. It’s available in a gold, silver or rose gold adjustable link bracelet adjacent to a stunning sunray dial, making it an excellent arm candy.

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

A classic faux leather jacket tops our winter checklist every year. This Levi’s one is belted, features an asymmetric zipper and even comes in faux suede too.

Steve Madden Georgette Fashion Boot ($79.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

We weren’t expecting to find a deal on a pair of over the knee boots, but we’re so glad we did. These Steve Madden boots will allow you to fashionably sport your dresses or skirts, while the low heel is comfortable enough to walk in all day.

Lnekei Blue Light Blocking Glasses ($16.98, originally $20.99; amazon.com)

For all those days staring at our computer screens, it’s important to protect our eyes in the process. These flattering blue light glasses are the perfect solution to reduce eye strain.

Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants (starting at $29.99, originally $45; amazon.com)

Under Armour is known for its high quality performance wear, so if you’re on the market for a new pair of fleece pants these are a good pick. Reviewers love that they’re soft, comfy and fit well.

Zesica Casual Long Sleeve Sweater Set ($28.04, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

A sale on a matching sweater set to carry us through weeks of working from home? Sign us up. We love the crop fit of the sweater and the relaxed fit of the shorts for the ultimate WFH look.

Baleaf Cotton Joggers (starting at $22.39, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Loungewear is definitely the new everyday-wear. Swap out your leggings for these joggers in every color that are perfect for cute monochromatic looks or thrown on for a casual day.

Under Armour Men’s HOVR Rise 2 Cross Trainer ($79.86, originally $100; amazon.com)

On the market for some new workout sneakers? Check out these cross trainers from Under Armour that reviewers say feel comfortable during a workout session.

Ekouaer Long Sleeve Pajama Set (starting at $30.33, originally $43.99; amazon.com)

During the holiday season, it feels like pajama sets are always top of mind. If you still haven’t found a pair for you, check out this set available in 38 colors to keep you warm while snuggling in bed.

Izod Long Sleeve Stretch Performance Button Down Shirt (starting at $17.09, originally $33; amazon.com)

At less than $20, the discount on this IZOD button down shirt is noteworthy. Available in 27 colors, you’ll want to stock up on a few styles for your closet or last minute holiday gifts.

Tommy Hilfiger Laydown Officer Jacket (starting at $66.44, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

How stylish is this Tommy Hilfiger jacket? It features sizable pockets, ribbed cuffs, the Tommy logo on the arm and a pile collar for extra pizazz.

Armitron Sport Men’s Digital Chronograph Watch ($18.24, originally $22.50; amazon.com)

This affordable sports watch is an Amazon #1 bestseller for good reason. It looks cool, in ten different colors, and has the ability to show lap time, military time, dual time, alarm, chronograph and even has a backlight.

Gioberti Heavyweight Sherpa Lined Fleece Hoodie Jacket (starting at $46.99, originally $54.50; amazon.com)

This fleece-lined hoodie would be a good choice for a walk around the neighborhood, a layering piece on cold days or even lounging around the house. Just choose from 16 different colors to see why over 1,600 reviewers believe it’s worth 5-stars.

Columbia Winter Blur Pom Beanie ($26.25, originally $35; amazon.com)

We’ve done some serious research to find the best winter hats for women, and this one is pretty impressive. Reviewers share that it’s pretty warm, thick and fits comfortably. The adorable pom is an added bonus.

Runbox Minimalist Slim Wallet with Money Clip (starting at $22.94, originally $28.99; amazon.com)

A quality wallet is the ultimate fashion accessory, so why not grab this deal? This wallet can hold up to 10 cards, and even features RFID security technology to protect your data too.

Asvivid Women’s Turtleneck Chunky Knit Sweater (starting at $23.79, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

We can’t resist a chunky knit turtleneck to complete our winter wardrobe. This one comes with nearly 2,300 5-star ratings for a warm and comfortable fit.