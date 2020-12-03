(CNN) —

Gaming can be an intensive, physical activity even though it’s done while sitting. Your entire body is involved, whether you realize it or not. Your back, legs, neck, and even your arms are concentrated in one spot as you grip the controller tightly. Staying like this for hours can be a no-no, especially if you don’t have the proper chair to keep your body supported the way it should be.

Enter the gaming chair. Designed to keep you comfortable and your body supported, they come in all shapes and sizes to ensure you can game for hours without discomfort. But why is it important to have a reliable, sturdy chair in the first place for those long gaming sessions?

“When sitting for a long period of time, your brain begins to remap which muscles are important for use at that time, and therefore the muscles we aren’t using begin to become weak which results in poor posture,” explains Dr. Jenifer Epstein, chiropractor at Hershey Family Chiropractic. “That’s only the beginning. People who remain immobile for long periods of time with poor posture begin affecting their central nervous system and have even been shown to have nerve pain in the arms and hands, headaches, numbness and tingling, shortness of breath and some studies have even shown a direct correlation with heart and lung dysfunction.”

Gaming chairs offer more than just a cool addition to anyone’s PC hangout or gaming hub, they’re an important part of preventing possible health problems when you’re spending most of the day sitting down. As such, you’ve got to be discerning when it comes to choosing a great option to bring home. We’ve selected some of the best chairs on the market, complete with added expert commentary, to help you choose the best one for your needs.

GTRACING Gaming Chair ($139.99; amazon.com)

The GTRACING Gaming Chair rocks the quintessential “gamer” motif, and it comes in a variety of colors. It’s also one of the most affordable options in the gaming chair space, ticking off all the boxes you need with its sturdy frame, ergonomic design, smooth leatherette exterior and seat cushion, and adjustable armrest and seat height with reclining options.

Plus, it’s there to cradle and support your back while ensuring it adds a little style and panache to your office and play space. That’s one of the most important aspects of a gaming chair, after all.

“A gaming chair should include both a lumbar (low back) support and a cervical (neck) support,” says Dr. Epstein. “The most important thing is to keep your spine in as neutral of a position as possible, which ultimately means supporting the natural curves of the spine.”

Dr. Epstein gives the GTRACING Gaming Chair her stamp of approval, especially since it comes with movable lumbar support and neck cushioning. For this price and for what you get, you can’t go wrong – especially if you’re picking up your first gaming chair for yourself or someone else.

Secretlab Omega Series Gaming Chair ($349.99; secretlab.co)

Founder and occupational therapist of Simplicity of Health, Brittany Ferri, a registered and licensed occupational therapist, finds that the Secretlab Omega fits the bill nicely in terms of offering the components every gaming chair needs to truly be worth your while.

“A lot of chairs that are traditionally marketed as gaming chairs don’t often have the best ergonomics,” says Ferri. “Many of them offer large, curved pieces next to the headrest that may make the chair look cool, but they don’t really offer any other purpose. The SecretLab Omega is definitely one of the best right now. It offers adequate lumbar and upper back support with a thick seat cushion, and armrests. These are all very good components for extended computer use.

In terms of support, Secretlab includes special memory foam pillows with a coating of cooling gel to keep your neck and back as comfortable as possible. Its full-length backrest recline lets you stretch out while watching your favorite videos or gaming, and class 4 heavy duty gas pistons ensure your chair doesn’t move when you least expect it.

Plus, it comes in a variety of fabric options, from cooling SoftWeave Fabric to NAPA Leather, as well as a selection of gaming-centric designs that range from the League of Legends K-pop group K/DA to Alliance or Horde colorways from World of Warcraft. If you’ve got a favorite game or team, chances are Secretlab has you covered.

Noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair ($389.99; amazon.com or newegg.com)

For anyone who values a supportive chair that also reclines, the Noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair is a robust yet practical option that can be reclined up to 135 degrees, yet still remains ergonomically sound with a solid steel frame.

“Individuals can suffer serious and long-lasting injuries from an improper gaming setup,” says Ferri. “[Gaming chairs are] how individuals prevent injury and also keep their muscles functioning in tip-top shape.”

Luckily, Noblechairs had all that in mind when constructing this higher-end gaming chair. This premium chair comes with 4D armrests and a rocking function as well as two comfortable cushions to adjust the type of support you’re getting both for your neck and lower back. You also get quality craftsmanship as well as a lengthy warranty so that if anything happens to your chair, you can get it replaced quickly and easily.

It’s very much a luxury chair, from its deform-resistant cold foam and steel core to its scratch-resistant casters and aluminum base. Its low-key, all-black design also makes it simple to match your room with, which is a consideration some streamers will undoubtedly want to make.

DXRacer G Series Module Gaming Chair ($399.99; dxracer.com)

The DXRacer name is a hallowed one when it comes to gaming chairs, and you can’t go wrong when you choose one of these to bring home. They aren’t cheap by any means, but these racing-style seats include a variety of niceties, including 4D adjustable armrests, adjustable backrest up tp 135 degrees, a multi-function tilt mechanism to rock back the seat and backrest, and a series of modular parts to help you get the most out of your chair.

Add a cup holder, multifunctional bracket, foot rest, or one of several optional parts to customize your chair. This is truly a seat that you can make your own, and while the price tag certainly reflects that freedom to do what you like with your purchase, it’s a plush, comfortable chair that anyone should feel good about either purchasing for themselves or for the burgeoning gamer in their lives.

Brazen Phantom Elite PC Gaming Chair ($129.99, originally $199.95; newegg.com or $199.99; amazon.com)

This striking gaming chair looks as good as it feels, and its pops of color make it a fun addition to any home. Affordable and reliable, it’s designed by a team of gamers for those who plan some serious all-nighters. This British brand features height and tilting adjustment mechanics, a reliable hydraulic lift to bring it to the height you need, and a steel frame to ensure it isn’t going anywhere when you sit down in it.

Its armrests are adjustable, it includes moveable neck and back cushions and, best of all, it’s very easy to assemble. Finding a chair that’s both affordable and unique in the sea of copycats out in the wild can be a fool’s errand, but you get the best of both worlds with this particular model. The Phantom Elite may resemble most of the other gaming chairs you can purchase across a variety of brands right now, but this budget option is very much one you can trust.

Vertagear Racing S-Line Gaming Chair ($389.99; dell.com)

You might not immediately think of Dell as the best place to purchase a gaming chair, but the Vertagear line is really something else. Whether you’re sitting down for a virtual day at work or heating things up in Valorant, this racing-style chair is constructed for long-term play and supports everyone from small to large frames.

Because of this, the Vertagear Racing S-Line Gaming Chair is great for anyone who plans on sitting for long periods of time while enjoying their favorite titles.

“Gamers tend to spend hours stationary, so it is exceedingly important to maintain proper posture and ergonomics,” says Dr. Epstein of the importance of ergonomic functions in gaming chairs when sitting for lengthy periods. “Your ergonomics directly affect the function of your spine and central nervous system, and changes that can lead to chronic pain can begin in as little as 30 minutes!”

This chair’s adaptable tilt tension levels, extra padding, and critical support structures ensure that whether you’re sitting for 30 minutes or a few hours on-stream, you’ve got something to cradle you while doing so. Plus, it’s in line aesthetically with what you’d expect from other comparable gaming chair lines.

Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair ($1,495.00; hermanmiller.com)

For anyone who has cash to spare, the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is an advanced chair from the experts at Herman Miller and Logitech G that brings both worlds together to ensure you’re protecting your back as well as your backside, neck, and the rest of your body. You’ve only got one, after all, and this model is all about protecting your spine, neck, rear end and, realistically, your sanity, especially if you end up sitting the entire day for lengthy raids or even Twitch streams.

The Embody Gaming Chair has an additional layer of foam, cooling materials to keep you comfortable, a PostureFit device to mimic your strongest standing position while you’re upright, even pressure distribution, and a seemingly endless amount of ways to make the chair feel even more like your own, all the way down to how far inward the chair is tilted when you’re sitting at your desk.

“Adjustability is key,” says Ferri. “If you change desks, locations, or general computer setups (for any reason), you will want a chair that can change with you and be adjusted to the appropriate height, etc.”

There’s a reason professional League of Legends players and other members of the industry swear by this chair, after all, and if you take the plunge, you will too.

Corsair WW T2 Road Warrior Gaming Chair ($319.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

If you’re someone who spends most of your time gaming or doing tasks related to gaming, it’s safe to say you’re a “gaming warrior.” The “Road Warrior” chair model from Corsair lets you kick back, relax, and sink into its luxurious leather that features perforation for improved airflow, complete with a steel skeleton and lumbar pillows to keep you feeling like you’re sitting on a cloud all day.

Plus, you can change up the seat height without any trouble up to 85mm of movement range with a class-4 gas lift to ensure it stays put. If you’re planning on sitting back and catching some Zs, it’s good for that as well, as the seat tilt angle can be adjusted up to 17 degrees to find the best spot for you.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair ($499.99; razer.com)

Razer may be most well-known for its peripherals like keyboards and mice, but the Razer Iskur is an impressive entry in the gaming chair market. It comes rocking a veritable suite of impressive features that enhance natural ergonomics, removing the strain from your spine when sitting, thanks to its sophisticated lumbar support system. It also looks much less like a “traditional” gaming chair than you may be used to, as it’s much more plush and accommodating in many ways. This leather construction helps the chair better conform to your body and as such, over time, it contours to you and your postural habits. That should make for the perfect chair for just about anyone over time.

Steelcase Gesture Chair ($799, originally $1,036; amazon.com)

Some buyers may not be in the market for a traditional “gaming” chair at all. Those folks might, however, instead be giddy with excitement when looking at the Steelcase Gesture Chair. It offers many of the same amenities as a gaming chair without the bold aesthetic and it’s more appropriate for an office setting. Its attractive coloring is less garish than its counterparts, if that’s something that matters to you – but it’s also extremely comfortable.

Its tilting function helps users of all heights and shapes adjust their sitting angle so their feet remain on the ground, even when leaning. Plus, it’s a stylish and attractive chair overall that no one would label a “gaming” chair, if that’s a taboo you want to avoid either in your personal life or during that next Zoom call you’re taking while working from home.