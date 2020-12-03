(CNN) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being relocated to a controversial island facility in the Bay of Bengal this week amid fears that some could be forced to move there and held indefinitely.

A ship carrying around 1,400 refugees is expected to arrive on Bhasan Char -- an island about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the coast near the city of Chittagong -- in the next few days, according to Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The Bangladeshi government has spent years constructing a network of shelters on the island to accommodate up to 100,000 people currently living in sprawling refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, near the Myanmar border.

But human rights groups and the refugees themselves have long expressed concerns over the safety of the uninhabited, low-lying island, as it often becomes partially submerged during monsoon season and is vulnerable to cyclones.

Human Rights Watch has described conditions on the island as "poor" with Rohingya likely facing a lack of adequate medical care. The group has also expressed concerns that refugees there could be denied freedom of movement, sustainable livelihoods or education. It is also unclear what role -- if any -- humanitarian agencies will be allowed to have there.

