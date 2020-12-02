Humanity is waging a 'suicidal' war on nature, UN chief warns

(CNN) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a searing indictment of humanity's "war" on the environment Wednesday, in a speech on the state of the planet in which he urged everyone to prioritize "making peace with nature."

"To put it simply, the state of the planet is broken."

The UN chief laid out in stark terms the damage already done to the environment and warned that countries risked losing the opportunity afforded by the coronavirus pandemic to reset their priorities on climate change and environmental protections if they do not act now.

"Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal. Nature always strikes back -- and it is already doing so with growing force and fury," he said, as biodiversity collapses, species risk extinction, deserts spread and forests are lost.

"Oceans are overfished -- and choking with plastic waste. The carbon dioxide they absorb is acidifying the seas. Coral reefs are bleached and dying," he said.

"Air and water pollution are killing 9 million people annually -- more than six times the current toll of the pandemic. And with people and livestock encroaching further into animal habitats and disrupting wild spaces, we could see more viruses and other disease-causing agents jump from animals to humans."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pictured during a press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

Melting sea ice

The World Meteorological Organization's annual climate report, released Wednesday, reveals that this year is on track to be one of the three warmest on record globally, despite the cooling effects of La Niña.

The most notable warmth was observed across northern Asia, particularly the Siberian Arctic, where temperatures were more than 5°C above average, according to the report.

Ocean heat is at record levels and more than 80% of the global ocean experienced a marine heatwave at some time in 2020, it said, and Arctic sea ice for July and October 2020 was the lowest on record.

Meanwhile, Death Valley in California reached 54.4°C on August 16, the highest known temperature in the world in at least the past 80 years, the report said.

Against this backdrop, devastating fires, floods, cyclones and hurricanes "are increasingly the new normal," Guterres said.

Carbon dioxide levels are at record highs and still rising, despite Covid-19 lockdowns temporarily reducing emissions, the UN chief said. Methane and nitrous oxide levels are also soaring above pre-industrial levels. And climate policies around the world "have yet to rise to the challenge," Guterres said.

In this aerial view from a drone, taken in July 2020, meltwater carves a winding channel through the melting Longyearbreen glacier during a summer heat wave near Longyearbyen, Norway.

The fallout already seen from humankind's "assault on our planet" is impeding UN efforts to end poverty, ensure food security and limit instability and displacement, he said, with the impacts falling most heavily on the world's most vulnerable populations. But, he added, all is not lost.

"Let's be clear: human activities are at the root of our descent toward chaos. But that means human action can help solve it," he said. "Making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century. It must be the top, top priority for everyone, everywhere."

As nations seek to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic, it is time to "flick the green switch" and transform the world economy into a sustainable one driven by renewable energy, Guterres said, for the sake of future generations who will be paying for it.

"Covid recovery and our planet's repair can be two sides of the same coin," he said.

Carbon neutrality

Guterres set out three main priorities on climate change: first, achieving global carbon neutrality within the next three decades; second, aligning global finance behind the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5˚C; and third, focusing effort and money on seeking breakthroughs to help the world adapt to a changing climate and build resilience to future changes.