The man who was found clinging to his boat in Florida is safely on shore and heading home

(CNN) The man who was found clinging to his capsized boat off the coast of Florida is safely back on shore with a story to tell.

Stuart Bee, 62, was reported missing Saturday and was found clinging to his boat 86 miles from shore.

He returned to land via a Chiquita banana boat that was traveling to the states from Honduras. He met reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, when it finally docked on Tuesday.

Bee said that he was stargazing Saturday night when he fell asleep. The next thing he knew his boat was taking on water.

"There is no one around and I thought about what I could do to get help," he said. "I hung on to a floating cushion, and fortunately the boat did not sink...I hung on to the cushion and the boat."

