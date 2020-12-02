Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86

(CNN) Rafer Johnson, who ended his famed track and field career with an exciting win in the 1960 Olympic decathlon, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to UCLA and USA Track & Field.

Johnson's win in Rome in 1960 was one of the most memorable finishes to a decathlon in Olympic history. In a battle with C.K. Yang of Taiwan -- Johnson's UCLA teammate -- the American held a slim lead going into the 1,500-meter run, the final event.

The two men were in the same heat, and despite the fact that it was Yang's best event, Johnson stayed close enough to win the decathlon by just 58 points.

Johnson who later became an activist and an actor also won the silver medal in the 1956 Olympic decathlon. It was the last time he wouldn't win a decathlon he entered.

"We are extremely saddened to lose one of the greatest humans one could hope to know," said Avery Anderson, UCLA's director of track & field/cross country. "Most people know him to be an all-time UCLA and Olympic great as an athlete, but that only scratches the surface of what he gave the world.

"Rafer set the standard of what an icon should be - a humanitarian, a leader, a great friend and mentor, and most importantly a great patriarch to the most wonderful family I've ever known."

Johnson was born on August 18, 1934, in Hillsboro, Texas, and moved to California in middle school, according to USA Track & Field. In high school, he played football, baseball, basketball and track.

He went on to compete for UCLA in track and field, earning academic and athletic scholarships, arriving in Westwood in 1954. He won a gold medal in the decathlon at the Pan American Games in 1955. In 1956, he led UCLA to its first NCAA title for track and field.

While at UCLA, Johnson also played two seasons for legendary men's basketball coach John Wooden, including as a starter in 1958-59, leading the Bruins in field goal percentage. He was third on the team in scoring with 8.2 points per game.

Johnson's a member of the US Olympic and & Paralympic Hall of Fame and the National Track & Field Hall of Fame.

After his athletic career, Johnson worked for President John F. Kennedy's Peace Corps.

He also helped to found Special Olympics Southern California.

He was working with the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy on June 5, 1968, when the Democratic candidate was fatally shot. Johnson, former NFL star Rosey Grier and journalist George Plimpton helped subdue the gunman, Sirhan Sirhan.