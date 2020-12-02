Free education for essential workers in Michigan is expanding into a pathway toward a four-year degree

Eastern Michigan University and Henry Ford College announced a partnership on Wednesday that provides an affordable path toward a four-year degree to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release

Through the partnership, frontline workers who complete an associate degree at HFC and pursue a bachelor's degree at EMU will be offered a scholarship at the university.

"Our frontline workers put themselves at risk to serve Michigan citizens during a pandemic. Now we are putting them at the forefront by supporting their futures," said HFC President Russ Kavalhuna. "This new partnership between Henry Ford College and Eastern Michigan University is an exciting opportunity for frontliners to extend their education even further. It will maximize their investment in themselves as they seek new or advanced careers."

The collaboration is the first of its kind and extends HFC's participation in Michigan's "Future for Frontliners" program that offers scholarships to essentials workers without an associate or bachelor's degree to earn one at no cost from a local community college, according to a release

