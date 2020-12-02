Six people are missing after landslides in Alaska

(CNN) Six people in Haines, Alaska, were reported missing Wednesday after heavy rains and flooding caused a mudslide.

Dozens of homes on the hillside are uninhabitable because of the incident, said Alekka Fullerton, Haines borough interim manager. Haines is about 92 miles north of Juneau.

"The whole side of the hill has come down," Fullerton said, adding that one road -- Beach Road -- is inaccessible, and they haven't been able to reach several people who live there. "The problem is, it's dark now, and it is still highly unstable."

The US Coast Guard, the Alaska National Guard and Alaska State Troopers are assisting in the search and rescue operation.

About 30 people have been evacuated as of Wednesday evening. The local Emergency Operations Center is asking local contractors to assist in locating heavy equipment to move debris out of the way.

Read More