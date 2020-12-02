The UN removes cannabis from a list of the most dangerous substances

(CNN) A United Nations commission has voted to remove cannabis from a list that categorized it as one of the most dangerous drugs -- a move that recognizes the plant as having medicinal value.

Wednesday's vote means that cannabis and cannabis resin are no longer classified as among the most harmful substances and are acknowledged as having medical benefits. But they'll still be subject to restrictions under the Schedule I category.

"We welcome the long overdue recognition that cannabis is a medicine," Ann Fordham, executive director of the International Drug Policy Consortium, said in a statement. "However, this reform alone is far from adequate given that cannabis remains incorrectly scheduled at the international level."

The move is largely symbolic, and may not have an immediate impact on how governments control scheduled substances. But it could give a boost to medical cannabis legalization efforts in countries that look to the United Nations for guidance.

The commission voted 27-25 to reschedule cannabis and cannabis resin. The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and South Africa were among those who voted in favor, while countries including Brazil, China, Russia and Pakistan voted against.

Members also rejected other four other recommendations from WHO about cannabis and its derivatives, which included removing extracts and tinctures of cannabis from Schedule I status and classifying a psychoactive component of cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Alfredo Pascual, an analyst for the trade publication Marijuana Business Daily, said in a news release that "the message that the removal from Schedule IV sends cannot be overstated."

He added, "It's an implicit acknowledgement of its therapeutical utility and that marijuana is not as dangerous as believed about 60 years ago."