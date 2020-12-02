New artificial skin can feel real pain

(CNN) Pain may not be desirable, but it's essential for survival. An effective and sophisticated defense mechanism, pain is our body's way of telling us that something's wrong and that we should take immediate action to avoid injury.

Skin -- the body's largest organ -- is constantly monitoring for pain. It can trigger pain-avoiding actions automatically through reflexes, for example when we touch something dangerously hot.

Now, researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have created an artificial skin that mimics this mechanism and reacts to pain stimuli.

Made of silicone rubber, it has the texture of real skin and is also "very similar to skin in its mechanical properties," says Madhu Bhaskaran, an engineering professor at RMIT University and the project's lead researcher.

It could lead to groundbreaking innovations in prosthetics and robotics.

The skin is made of silicone rubber, which is also used in some types of contact lenses.

Read More