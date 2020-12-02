(CNN) —

Who says Christmas gets to have all of the decor fun? Sure, there’s the tree and the twinkly lights, but Hanukkah decorations are up to your interpretation — meaning they know no bounds.

Since we’re spending more time at home this year, take some liberties with your festive feels. Get creative with blue and white, and maybe even consider adding a second menorah next to Bubbe’s hand-me-down. Check out our picks below for our favorite Hanukkah decorations. And you may have to act fast: Hanukkah this year starts on December 10.

Hanukkah candles

NostalgixCandles Larry David Hanukkah Candle ($23.39, originally $25.99; etsy.com)

Invite Larry David to spend the holidays but in a way that doesn’t feel intrusive on your family time.

Rite Lite Premium Hand-Dipped Hanukkah Candles ($9.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Lean in to the blue-and-white theme by sealing the deal with these beautiful hand-dipped menorah candles.

Ner Mitzvah Colorful Hanukkah Candles ($4, originally $8; amazon.com)

These colorful candles will add a nice pop of color to your menorah and other decorations. With 44 candles, you’ll be sure to have enough for all eight nights.

Jewish Christmas Candle ($34; homesick.com)

OK, not exactly a Hanukkah candle, but those who have a tradition every Christmas will understand why this candle smells like a buttered movie theater popcorn (post-Chinese food not included).

Hanukkah menorahs

Threshold Dachshund Menorah ($20; target.com)

Frankly, you can never have too many delightful menorahs, and ones that look like dogs.

Rite Lite GoMenorah ($9.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

An electric menorah will shine bright for eight nights straight. This lovely blue one would look great on a front windowsill or in any room.

StudioArmadillo Modern Hanukkah Menorah ($189; etsy.com)

A menorah that doubles as a piece of art? We’ll take it.

The Holiday Aisle Hanukkah Small Strip Menorah ($61.99, originally $65.99; wayfair.com)

This low-profile menorah has a cool modern edge, and it’s available in multicolor too.

Zion Judaica Silvertone Classic Hanukkah Menorah ($19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

You can never go wrong with a classic silver menorah with pretty branch-like detailing.

Hanukkah lights

The Twinkle Star Store LED String Lights, Set of 2 ($13.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for some simple blue-and-white string lights, these are a great pick.

Impress Life Store Hanukkah String Lights (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

How can you say no to lights in the shape of menorahs? String these around your Hanukkah bush, across your mantle or up your staircase for a bit of holiday joy.

Hanukkah indoor decor

Bed Bath & Beyond 2-Foot Pre-Lit Hanukkah Bush ($14.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

While the history behind the Hanukkah bush is a bit elusive, you’ve got to admit this would look nice on the table.

ICustomWine Wooden Hanukkah Sign (starting at $30.60, originally starting at $34; etsy.com)

This sturdy sign will brighten up your space and, since it’s made from wood, is something you’ll be able to pull out year after year.

Threshold 72-Inch Dreidel Pom Garland ($15; target.com)

Who knew dreidels and pompoms made such a cute combination? String this eye-catching number across the mantle or weave it between the banister for some Hanukkah cheer.

RunningFrog Hanukkah Tea Towel Gift Set (starting at $11.95; etsy.com)

These sweet holiday tea towels would make for an excellent hostess gift, but they’d also look very nice in your own kitchen for all of December.

Threshold Happy Hanukkah Wall Hanging Menorah ($20; target.com)

Rather than a traditional wreath, why not hang this darling menorah banner, which has removable candles so you can mark each day.

Paper Design Hanukkah Party Napkins ($22; amazon.com)

Keep latke grease from ruining your holiday best with these clever party napkins.

DaisyBlossomCreation Hanukkah Countdown Blocks ($16.15, originally $17.95; etsy.com)

Who can keep track of the date this year? These countdown blocks will fill your family with that giddy feeling of anticipation up until the night you light the first candle.

Big Dot of Happiness Hanukkah Photo Booth Props ($15.99; amazon.com)

Set up your own home photo booth by finding a mostly blank wall and employing the help of your phone’s trusty self-timer. Add these clever props, and there you have it — holiday photos for next year’s card.

FusionedFamily Festive Tree Ornament ($18; etsy.com)

A simple aluminum ornament for families that celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah will make everyone feel included.

GracieAndMarie Metallic Hanukkah Felt Garland (starting at $15; etsy.com)

A subtle nod to the holidays, this adorable garland offers a unique and festive way to spice up the place.

IchabodsImagination Merry Chrismukkah Banner ($28; etsy.com)

Another special piece for a blended family — you’ll be able to hang this one all month long.

The Holiday Aisle 120-Piece Hanukkah Chocolate Gelt Coin Sack Set ($41.99; wayfair.com)

Hanukkah without gelt? It’s just not a thing. Invest in some extras so you can decorate the table with a little gold glimmer.

Threshold Set of 4 Round Hanukkah Stoneware Ceramic Plates in Off-White ($15; target.com)

Use these as sour cream and apple sauce dipping plates for your latkes during dinner or as little gelt dishes all season long.

Threshold Happy Hanukkah Mug ($5; target.com)

Sure, Hanukkah’s a nighttime celebration, but why not get yourself into the spirit as you pour your first cup of coffee? Or you could use this mug to hold extra candles.

Hanukkah outdoor decor

AgoraGraphicsShop Covid Dreidel Hanukkah Door Scroll ($54.95; etsy.com)

Let’s hope this humorous door scroll is only appropriate for Hanukkah 2020. Your neighbors will get a kick out of it.

Big Dot of Happiness Happy Hanukkah Yard Sign and Outdoor Lawn Decorations ($39.99; amazon.com)

Hanukkah yard decor? Why the heck not? If you’ve got the lawn, then you’ve got every reason to flaunt your tribe pride.

Holidayana Store Hanukkah Menorah Inflatable Decoration ($129.99; amazon.com)

There will be no doubt as to what season it is with this giant inflatable menorah propped in your lawn. The menorah stands proud at 8 feet tall and comes with a fan for easy inflation.