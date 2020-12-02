K-pop group BTS can defer military service after South Korea passes new law

(CNN) K-pop fans can breathe a sigh of relief, with BTS here to stay -- for a few more years, at least.

Fans have long worried that the boy band, arguably the biggest in the world, could see their success derailed by South Korea's mandatory military service. Almost all able-bodied men in the country are required to serve in the army for 18 months by the time they are 28.

But on Tuesday, the parliament passed a bill allowing pop stars -- such as BTS -- to defer their service.

Previously, the law allowed special exemptions for top artists, athletes, and musicians -- for instance, those who have won classical music competitions -- but not top K-pop stars. The revised law now allows exemptions for those who "excel in popular culture and art," according to a notice from the National Assembly.

The revised law added that the specific criteria for the exemption would be decided through a presidential order.

