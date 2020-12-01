This was excerpted from the December 1 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden's hopes of reviving the Iran nuclear deal may already be coming undone.

Tehran's clerical leaders now have a conundrum. Do they respond aggressively -- against the country accused of perpetrating the attack, Israel -- and risk a damaging escalation with the United States? Or do they absorb the politically embarrassing blow and hope dialogue with Biden could ease Trump administration sanctions that have strangled their economy?

President Donald Trump would likely respond to Iranian military action. And a conflict would not just hand Biden an immediate crisis, it also would probably kill off any talks between Washington and Tehran. That is one reason why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has always opposed the nuclear deal, might have ordered the Fakhrizadeh attack.

US hawks claim Trump's "maximum pressure policy" has handed Biden new leverage in negotiating with Iran after Trump pulled out of an Obama-era nuclear deal in 2018 that even US intelligence said Iran was respecting. But since then, Tehran has accumulated 12 times the amount of low enriched uranium permitted under the 2015 deal, according to a UN report in November, and is closer to the point at which it could break out toward a nuclear bomb. US sanctions, while inflicting terrible economic pain, show no sign of catalyzing the regime change hoped for by Trump's hardliners.

