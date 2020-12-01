See the lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon

Full beaver moon 2020 in photos
The moon rises over a pagoda in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, November 30.
A plane flies below the full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China.
Shown is the moon as seen from Air China Flight CA4105 from Chengdu to Beijing during the penumbral lunar eclipse.
A full moon rises behind holiday lights in Whittier, California.
The moon shines over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany.
A view of the moon is shown on the auspicious festival day of Kartik Purnima in Assam, India.
The luminous full moon rises behind a mountain in Los Angeles, November 30.