A suspect in Friday's deadly Sacramento mall shooting has been arrested, police say

(CNN) An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Friday's shooting deaths of two people at a mall in California's capital, police said.

Damario Beck was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man inside Sacramento's Arden Fair Mall on Friday evening, Sacramento police said.

Beck was being held in county jail Tuesday on two preliminary counts of murder without opportunity for bail, according to online records from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

CNN's attempts to identify and contact a representative for Beck weren't immediately successful.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation between two groups of people that were known to each other from prior interactions," Sacramento police said on Twitter

