Michigan couple married for 47 years die of coronavirus within a minute of one another

(CNN) Patricia and Leslie McWaters spent 47 years together, raising their children, then grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. And last week, they died together of Covid-19, within the same minute.

"They literally did everything together and although we're shocked about it, when we look at it, we also think it's not so surprising, because they were together all the time and they had so much fun together in life," said one of their two daughters, Joana Sisk.

At first glance, the two were quite different: she was a no-nonsense retired nurse, and he was a fun-loving veteran and retired truck driver. She was the boss, and he was the king of one-liners. But the common denominator everyone saw between Patricia and Leslie "LD" McWaters, Sisk said, was their genuine kindness and care for other people.

They enjoyed being together hosting pool parties, attending family sporting events and going dancing at the bar where they met.

