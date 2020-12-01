Los Angeles coronavirus testing site threatened by movie shoot for 'She's All That' remake

(CNN) A movie shoot at a Los Angeles landmark nearly temporarily shut down a coronavirus testing site, until city officials stepped in.

More than 500 people had appointments to be tested Tuesday at Union Station, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. However, they were notified by testing site operator Curative on Monday that the location would be closed due to an event, as first reported by Deadline

News of the testing site's closure quickly garnered backlash online, with many commenting that the location is one of the city's most accessible testing sites.

In a tweet, Garcetti said Monday night that the Union Station testing site would reopen. He did not mention the film shoot.