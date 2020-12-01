Experts warned the fall Covid-19 surge would be bad. In November alone, hospitalizations more than doubled

The novel coronavirus outbreak
Dr. Joseph Varon comforts a patient on Thanksgiving Day in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.
The novel coronavirus outbreak
Airline crew members wearing protective suits arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, November 24.
The novel coronavirus outbreak
The novel coronavirus outbreak
Cali Hammer fist-bumps Santa, who was behind a plexiglass partition at a Cabela's store in Tilden Township, Pennsylvania, on November 20.
The novel coronavirus outbreak
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a news conference on November 19. Birx became the first official with the White House coronavirus task force to speak at a briefing while wearing a face mask.
The novel coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers and patients are seen November 18 at a temporary hospital that was set up for coronavirus patients at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow. Russia said that as of November 16, more than 33,000 people in the country had died of Covid-19. But that number is disputed by critics who say the Kremlin is underreporting the numbers.
The novel coronavirus outbreak
Medical staff transport a coronavirus patient to a waiting flight at the Lyon-Bron Airport in France on November 16.
The novel coronavirus outbreak
Cars line up at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium for Covid-19 testing on November 14.