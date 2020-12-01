Experts warned the fall Covid-19 surge would be bad. In November alone, hospitalizations more than doubled

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a news conference on November 19. Birx became the first official with the White House coronavirus task force to speak at a briefing while wearing a face mask.

Photos: The novel coronavirus outbreak

Medical workers and patients are seen November 18 at a temporary hospital that was set up for coronavirus patients at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow. Russia said that as of November 16, more than 33,000 people in the country had died of Covid-19. But that number is disputed by critics who say the Kremlin is underreporting the numbers.