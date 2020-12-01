A Colorado photographer said he watched the now-famous monolith in southeast Utah fall to the ground

(CNN) The mysterious monolith discovered last week in a Utah desert just disappeared -- but it wasn't taken by aliens or government conspiracies. It was moved by another phenomenon: TikTokers.

Colorado adventure and outdoor lifestyle photographer Ross Bernards told CNN he saw the monolith being removed by a group of four last Friday night.

Bernards, who has about a decade of experience in hiking and navigating desserts, set out to capture photos of the world-famous monolith with a group of friends last Friday after determining its location earlier in the week.

After he and his friends had reached the location of the monolith and had been taking photos for over an hour, they heard the voices of a new group rounding the corner toward the location. Bernards assumed the group of four was there to take photos as well, but that was not the case.

"They immediately started really pushing on it, like throwing their whole-body weight into it," said Bernards. "It took them maybe three big pushes to get that thing to pop up a little bit and start turning on its side."

