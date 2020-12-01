Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead near a Houston interstate, police say

Robinault, who used the name "Alexis Sharkey" on Instagram, shared photos from her travels around Texas and beyond with her followers.

Robinault "traveled as much as she could" and dreamed of seeing the world, her mother said. Despite her modest online following, Robinault was never less than her truest self.

"For her integrity, it was just so obvious that what she had out there was who she was and what she believed in," Stacey Robinault told KTRK.