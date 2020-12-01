Boy thrown from London's Tate Modern gallery is starting to walk, family says

London (CNN) A boy who was thrown from a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery last year has started to walk with a cane, his family has announced.

The French child, a tourist who was 6 at the time, was hospitalized with "catastrophic injuries" after being hurled from the 10th floor balcony by teenager Jonty Bravery in August 2019. Bravery, 17 at the time of the incident, was jailed for at least 15 years in June.

The injured boy's family said he is feeling less pain, has had his medication lowered and is trying to sing, in an update to well-wishers.

"Our son's memory is once again greatly affected. He no longer remembers what he did that day or what day it is," they said Monday in a statement posted on a fundraising page created to support the family.

"Despite everything, he continues to make efforts and progress: he begins to walk with a tetrapod cane while we hold him by the back of the coat for balance."

