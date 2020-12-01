(CNN) Last week, President Donald Trump announced three major pardons -- two traditional pardons for two turkeys named Corn and Cob on Tuesday and a controversial pardon of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday. For a President still hotly railing against the results of the presidential election, the Thanksgiving turkey pardons struck a strangely conventional note. By contrast, the executive clemency bestowed upon Flynn, who, after all, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, may bode a potentially erratic course ahead for this lame-duck administration.

Thomas Balcerski

To date, Trump has issued just 29 total pardons, fewer than any other presidential term in modern history. George H.W. Bush, the previous one-term record holder for fewest pardons, granted 74.

That pattern may change soon. As the end of his presidency approaches, pardon season is officially upon us. Perhaps most worrisome, speculation has run rampant that Trump may even try to pardon himself (something he likely can't do.)

Since the turn of the 20th century, presidents have granted more than 21,000 pardons and commutations of sentences. More good than bad, presidential pardons have the power to undo past injustice and clear the name of those who were unfairly prosecuted for federal crimes (state-level offenses are tried separately). Overall, good pardons quell rough political waters and correct previous wrongdoings, while bad pardons diminish the prestige of the presidency and undermine the strength of American democracy.

As Trump prepares to leave office, his pardon power may well be a defining part of his legacy. Rather than merely serving partisan ends, he can and should use the pardon power for good. By doing so, he can help to unify the country after this year's contentious presidential election.