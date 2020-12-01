(CNN) Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for Covid-19.

His Mercedes team said that the seven-time Formula One world champion was self-isolating and had only mild symptoms.

"He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," said Mercedes in a statement.

According to Mercedes, Hamilton was tested three times last week, including at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, where he won the Bahrain Grand Prix. He returned a negative result each time.

The 35-year-old Briton woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed that a contact from before his arrival in Bahrain had tested positive. He took a further test and returned a positive result, which has been confirmed by a retest.

