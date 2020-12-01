Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

By Emma Reynolds, CNN

Updated 3:09 AM ET, Tue December 1, 2020

Lewis Hamilton, pictured in Imola, Italy on November 1, has tested positive for coronavirus.
(CNN)Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing for Covid-19.

His Mercedes team said that the seven-time Formula One world champion was self-isolating and had only mild symptoms.
"He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," said Mercedes in a statement.
According to Mercedes, Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time.
    Hamilton woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed that a contact from before his arrival in Bahrain had tested positive. He took a further test and returned a positive result.
      Mercedes said a replacement driver for this weekend would be announced in due course.
